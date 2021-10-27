November is when our weather usually turns chilly and begins to feel and, sometimes, look like winter. We go from the occasional October frost to cold weather with a much harder edge. When cold weather precedes snow cover, the grass can freeze solid, so that footprints left in the grass may last for days. The late-autumn, early winter chill makes the home feel cozy after a long walk in the cold air.

A little snow often falls in October, but November is far more likely to bring on a snowstorm. Once some snow accumulation has occurred, subzero temperatures become much more common, too. Not every November delivers this kind of full-on winter. November of 2020 was quite mild and mostly snowless. Sometimes November snow is followed by an unusual warm spell in December, forcing the winter to begin again. More often, though, November is when winter truly gets underway.