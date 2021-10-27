November is a month well-known for massive snowstorms here in the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains due to the tightening temperature contrast in our region. Most of the infamous Lake Superior storms have occurred in November also. In addition to the general temperature contrast, November on Lake Superior provides a powerful contrast between relatively warm water on the lake surface and very cold air coming out of the north. The warm, moisture-laden air rising off Lake Superior is made to rapidly rise ahead of a strong cold front.
Under the right circumstances, this rising air can rapidly lower the air pressure in a storm which greatly increases the wind. The Mataafa storm of 1905, the White Hurricane of 1913, the Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940, and the Edmund Fitzgerald storm of 1975 are all classic examples of the disaster that can happen when ocean liners get caught on Lake Superior in a bad November blow.