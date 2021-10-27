November is a month well-known for massive snowstorms here in the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains due to the tightening temperature contrast in our region. Most of the infamous Lake Superior storms have occurred in November also. In addition to the general temperature contrast, November on Lake Superior provides a powerful contrast between relatively warm water on the lake surface and very cold air coming out of the north. The warm, moisture-laden air rising off Lake Superior is made to rapidly rise ahead of a strong cold front.