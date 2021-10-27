Big blizzards and other forms of crippling winter storms can happen in our region anytime from October to May. However, there are certain periods of the winter in which the big storms are more likely. The three months in which bad winter storms are more likely are November, January, and March. Big storms happen because of high levels of energy. November and March are the times of year when the contrast in temperature between the Arctic and the tropics becomes a shifting, narrow band across the Northern Hemisphere's middle latitudes. Storms are made stronger by the flow of air across these contrasts.