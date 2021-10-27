The weather has remained rainy and unsettled across California this week following last Sunday's massive storm that brought inches of rain and feet of snow to most of central California. However, California's drought worries have not eased. The drought conditions across the southwestern U.S. have been developing for several years. The moisture deficits our region encountered earlier this year are a mere drop in the bucket compared to those in California. Should the atmospheric river of humidity that brought such heavy rain last Sunday become a repeating pattern this winter, California could make up a lot of their precipitation deficit. However, this was just one storm.