California weather is extreme to begin with. They say it never rains there, but it pours. So when California weather goes to extremes for itself, extreme becomes a little crazy. After getting exactly zero measurable rainfall since last March, the San Francisco downtown weather station got five and a half inches last week, with more than four inches of that coming on Sunday. So much rain following a summer with none caused mudslides, particularly in locations where fires had burned away the vegetation.
Along the coast, surf warnings were issued for winds gusting over 60 mph causing 20-30 foot breakers. In the nearby Sierra Nevada Mountains, snow fell by the foot. California very badly needed the rain and snow to start refilling reservoirs and will need more to fall this winter to make a difference next year, but such a storm after seven months without must have been, well, extreme.