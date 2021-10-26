A powerful rainstorm the past several days has bombarded portions of central and northern California with high winds, heavy rainfall and nasty wave action with beach erosion. Journalists reporting on the stormy weather have been quick to pounce on the opportunity to use the phrase "bomb cyclone." Old-fashioned meteorologists like this one tend to roll our eyes at these usages because of the obvious "gotcha" writing, but the term is actually not wrong in this case.