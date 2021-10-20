From now through most of February or into March, the clouds in our sky will be mostly flat. The Latin names of most winter clouds contain the word, stratus, which means "layer." Clouds with names like altostratus, nimbostratus and just plain stratus will layer up to hide the sun more days than not, and often for days at a time. If we grow anxious for light, hopefully the clouds will be stratus translucidus and not stratus opacus.