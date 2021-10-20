The driest place on Earth is a location in Antarctica known as the “Dry Valleys.” It has not rained there for at least two million years. The Dry Valleys occasionally get extremely small amounts of snow, which is vaporized by the frequent katabatic winds of more than 100 mph that blow down from nearby mountains. The mountains are shaped in such a way so as to block glaciers from reaching the valleys, so the ground is mostly inorganic rocks and gravel.