The very dry spring and summer followed by a mild and rainy fall has managed to confuse many flowering plants into an unusual second blooming. Many annual flowers such as zinnias and snap dragons enjoyed a very prolific fall with resurging blooming period at least as rich and beautiful as during the summer. No doubt, the near-death experience during the summer drought encouraged a second spring with the fall rain and extended warmth.
Many perennial flowers such as irises and even lilacs also experienced a second flowering this fall, which is unusual and could affect the bloom next spring. A recent study published in Global Change Biology found that warm and otherwise ideal conditions in the fall can lead to a delay in leafing out the following spring due to the chemical changes within the plants induced by the late fall growth.