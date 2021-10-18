A scan of regional records reveals that for most locations in the region, the latest 70-degree days on record have happened in November. At Grand Forks, the latest 70-degree day on record was just last fall on Nov. 8, 2020. The latest in Duluth was Nov. 9 of 1999. Minneapolis and Fargo share Nov. 17, 1953, as the latest day in the 70s. Sioux Falls and Rochester share Nov. 21, 2012, as the latest 70-degree day.