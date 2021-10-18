Fog is essentially a cloud that forms near the ground and, in our climate, is more likely in the cooler months than in summer. Fog is tiny droplets of water or crystals of ice that are suspended in the air due to their very small size. It usually happens when a relatively cool layer of humid air is trapped underneath a layer of warmer, drier air. This is called an inversion. If the fog is a liquid fog, it is made of liquid water droplets that leave everything damp.