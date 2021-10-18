Cooler weather comes with more cloudy days. The second half of October through November and December is a particularly cloudy time of year. Sometimes, when you look up at the clouds, you see cloud details. However, sometimes the clouds in the sky appear featureless; just a plain, dull gray. When you look up at a cloudy sky and cannot see any features at all, you are usually looking at virga. This is rain or snow, and usually snow, falling from the cloud into dry air and then turning back into cloud material. This reformed cloud has no structure and so looks like a lot of gray nothing.