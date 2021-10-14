Professional weather forecasting is an applied science. We apply our knowledge of atmospheric physics with our experience working with numerical weather predictive models. Because these weather models are paid for with tax dollars, they are in the public domain, which means the model output is freely available at a wide variety of websites where a lot of unexperienced, overzealous non-meteorologists (and a few broadcast meteorologists, unfortunately) seem to think this "raw model output" is as good as an actual forecast.