Last weekend, a strong storm brought thunderstorms with isolated tornadoes to the region. Just a few days later, another strong storm sent snow sliding down from the Wyoming and Montana mountains into the western Dakotas. Weather tends to happen in streaks, and this has been an active week with two strong storms. The nature of going from tornadoes to snow is not at all unusual for these types of hybrid storms during the shoulder month of October. We only get October once a year, and not all Octobers are this active, but the nature of the weather recently is not out of the ordinary.