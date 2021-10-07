So far, this has been a fall without any fall chill. Frost has been confined to a few spots in far western and northern North Dakota along with the usual suspects in the Minnesota North Woods. There have been no chilly days, either. This is a continuation of the past year, more or less. Last fall was warm and dry except for a chilly spell in October. The winter was mild and dry except for a 10-day stretch in early February. Spring was cool but dry, setting the plate for the summer drought. Now with this warm fall, one wonders about the equalizer.