Ketchikan, Alaska, is a city of around 10,000 people near the southernmost point of the Alaska panhandle. The main industries there are logging, fishing and canning. The climate of Ketchikan is that of a temperate rain forest. It is cool and very rainy all year, with rain occasionally mixing or turning to snow during winter. The average annual precipitation is 153 inches. September is the rainiest month, averaging 14.22 inches.

This past September in Ketchikan was exceptionally rainy with 23.16 inches of rain falling during the month. Measurable rain fell on all but two days of the month with more than an inch falling on seven days. The heaviest rain was 4.57 inches on Sept. 23. None of the rain in September came from a thunderstorm. It was just steady, often wind-blown, rain. Temperatures most of the month were in the 40s and 50s.