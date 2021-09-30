The fall leaf color is spectacular this year. This, despite a summer drought that had many area trees stressed from days of scorching heat and dry soils in June, July and August. Fortunately, for the fall leaf display, the late-summer and early fall rainy period came just in time.

Even though soils remain much drier than average and most rivers, creeks, and sloughs are much lower than is typical; the trees were able to get a few good draughts of rain water and the cooler temperatures of September have reduced those stresses greatly. In anything, fall colors are especially brilliant this year. Perhaps the trees are reacting to the timely rains in much the same way a long-distance runner feels after downing a couple of tall glasses of water following a long run on a hot day.