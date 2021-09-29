October begins tomorrow. For people who enjoy fall weather, this is the peak. Should October deliver a spell of out-of-the-ordinary warmth, it would only be truly warm for a few afternoon hours. October mornings are always cool. Likewise, should October bring us an early snow, it usually melts within a few hours. Even the occasional, but rare, October blizzard here in the Northern Plains (Anyone recall two years ago Oct. 10-12?) is almost guaranteed to melt before becoming a part of the winter snow pack.
October weather is usually cool, occasionally warm, and often chilly; but October weather is never frigid in the way of a mid-winter cold snap. It is a time for finishing yard chores, wearing sweaters, and slow-cooking spicy, comforting foods. Meanwhile, somewhere north of here winter begins to scheme.