October begins tomorrow. For people who enjoy fall weather, this is the peak. Should October deliver a spell of out-of-the-ordinary warmth, it would only be truly warm for a few afternoon hours. October mornings are always cool. Likewise, should October bring us an early snow, it usually melts within a few hours. Even the occasional, but rare, October blizzard here in the Northern Plains (Anyone recall two years ago Oct. 10-12?) is almost guaranteed to melt before becoming a part of the winter snow pack.