The month of October will get started on a mild note this year. Warmer than average temperatures are expected across the entire Upper Midwest and Northern Plains region through the first part of October, maybe the first half, possibly most of the month but this forecaster hesitates to promise too much from weather that will occur so far out in time. This warm fall weather will, no doubt, generate thoughts and conversations about what this mild fall weather signifies about the upcoming winter.
It turns out that a warm October has nothing to do with the following winter season. Weather does not operate using the principal of revenge. The upcoming winter will be cold or warm of in-between, no matter how the month of October goes. All are therefore entitled to enjoy this extension of mild weather without guilt and without regret.