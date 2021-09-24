This time of year, frosts on the ground become increasingly common. It may even snow a bit here and there, and when it does, the snow can stick a while before it melts. It is relatively easy for the temperature of the surface of the ground to drop below freezing this time of year, although it rarely stays frozen for more than a few hours at a time until later in the fall. Lakes and rivers, however, are not likely to show any ice until later in the fall when the weather has been consistently cold for a while.