The term, "water year," is used by climatologists and hydrologists to track the use of water resources throughout the year. October is used as the beginning of the water year because this is when water inputs begin to exceed the losses to evaporation and soil moisture begins to recharge for the following summer's heavy usage. With one week to go, three of the weather stations with very long and complete periods of record in our region are showing very different totals for the 2020-21 water year.