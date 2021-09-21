Rain reports (and soon enough, snow reports) are a regular part of the television weather content. These reports seem to cause some people a great deal of frustration when their precipitation amounts, whether measured, estimated, or just perceived, are different than what we report. There are many good reason for these differences, one of which is location.

Rain and snow often falls in greatly varying amounts across surprisingly limited distances, especially when the rain or snow falls heavily. We are unable to take the time to provide the specific street address or the latitude and longitude coordinates, so we usually refer to the nearest town. This systems means the most to most viewers. These rain amounts (and soon enough, snow reports) are specific amounts from specific locations and will vary from, what is in your backyard.