The weather is becoming windy again. The Great Plains is a windy place, but during summer, and July and August in particular, average daily wind speeds drop nicely. Many days are relatively calm and even the windy days in high summer are not particularly windy. Thunderstorms provide an occasional exception, but thunderstorm winds rarely last more than a few minutes. The reason for the increase in average wind speed during the colder weather months is not directly related to temperature, but to the difference in temperature between the polar and equatorial regions.