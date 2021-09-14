The first frost of fall is one element that has noticeably shifted in the few decades since this meteorologist began forecasting this area. During the 1980s, the first frost formed in Fargo in September eight times and in October just twice. In Grand Forks, the first frost was in September nine times in the '80s and once, in 1982, it happened in late August. Over the past 10 years, the first frost of fall in Fargo has been in September four times and in October six times. In Grand Forks, it has been a five-to-five split.