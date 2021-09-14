The generalized weather outlook for our region for the next three to four weeks, from mid-September through early to mid-October, is expected to be warmer than average. This is a continuation of the warmer-than-average pattern we have experienced, more or less, for most of the past 12 months or so. This warmer outlook should not be taken to mean there will not be an early frost or even an early snow. It means that over the next few weeks, warmer than average weather will likely outweigh colder than average weather. We could still sneak in an early frost or two, or even a quick snow flurry, and still be warmer than average overall.