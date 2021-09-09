Hurricane Katrina may well have been the costliest hurricane on record in the United States, but the Galveston hurricane of 1900 was the deadliest. Coming ashore Sept. 9 of 1900 with 145 mph winds, the storm would be rated Category 4 (out of five) by today’s standards. At the time, Galveston Island had a population of around 40,000 people which made it the fourth most populous, and also the wealthiest, city in the State of Texas.