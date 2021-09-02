In September, the sky gets dark significantly earlier, allowing us to observe the stars without having to stay up so late. Jupiter and Saturn are plainly visible in the southern sky by mid-evening. Jupiter is very bright, and Saturn, less bright, is to the right of Jupiter.

The Milky Way is in prime viewing position this time of the year. Around 9 p.m., look for three bright stars almost overhead; Altair, Deneb and Vega. Get away from city lights and you will see the brightest portion of the Milky Way Galaxy in this region. The Milky Way is our own galaxy. This brightest part is the center of the galaxy where there is a concentration of stars. On a clear night, the number of visible stars is countless, almost infinite. Look at it with binoculars or a telescope and it will take your breath away. It is estimated that there are well over 100 billion stars in the Milky Way.