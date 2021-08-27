Raindrops begin when water vapor condenses or freezes (depending on the temperature) onto a tiny particulate in the air. These tiny droplets (or crystals) are what clouds are made of. As they move around, they bump into other growing droplets and the bigger ones absorb the littler ones in these collisions. Once the droplets grow to a diameter of half a millimeter, they are classified as raindrops.

At some point, depending on atmospheric conditions such as vertical velocity, the raindrops become big enough to fall, bumping into more drops and growing along the way. Once a droplet reaches a diameter of about four millimeters, it usually splits because of friction from the air. Sometimes raindrops get caught in an updraft where they rise back up into the cloud and get much bigger, sometimes freezing into hailstones. Large hail happens when hailstones are pushed upwards by strong updrafts, sometimes several times, growing bigger with each cycle.