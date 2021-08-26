A high wind warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday, for Wadena County and other area counties including Wilkin, Otter Tail, Grant, Sargent and Richland.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks issued the alert from noon to 3 p.m. It could include wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph., following the showers and thunderstorms passing through.

High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.