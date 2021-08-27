An old English farmer's proverb states, "There is no debt so surely met, as wet to dry and dry to wet." Truer words were never spoken. We cannot depend on the weather to be average, typical or convenient. However, the proverb is not meant to imply that all weather variations will "average out" over time. We should not expect a dry period to be balanced by an equivalent wet period nor should we expect a cold period to be balanced by an equal warm spell.