Reports of 4 or more inches of rain within a few hours were heard for those in the Wadena area Friday, Aug. 20.

It was a deluge that caused some flooding in downtown Wadena, but for much of the area, no one was complaining after what's been an extremely dry summer. Much of west central Minnesota is listed under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The recent rainfall brought the Crow Wing River up about a half foot near Nimrod, according to the National Weather Service. A weather observer out of Nimrod reported 4.7 inches of rain on Friday.

Others reporting 4-5 inches in and just outside of Wadena said the water soaked in quickly. Bizarrely, observers in Verndale saw totals of only .25 to .70 inches.

Rainfall totals

The North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network which has weather stations throughout the region had the following totals for Friday, Aug. 20:

Wadena: 2.97 inches (highest total across Minnesota stations.

Perham: .83 inches

Ottertail: 1.91 inches

Hubbard: 0 inches

Parkers Prairie: 1.33 inches

Clarissa: 1.11

Staples: .69 inches

Showers and a thunderstorm again struck Sunday evening but left only trace amounts precipitation according to NDAWN.

Despite some rain soaking into a mostly brown landscape, the Minnesota DNR maintains restrictions on fires and Wadena and surrounding counties remain in high fire danger. Cass and Crow Wing counties, which were mostly left out of recent rainfall remain in very high fire danger. Even with a slight improvement in Wadena and Otter Tail counties, there remained no open burning and no campfires allowed there as of Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Common scenes in our region are corn being chopped early. Large acres of dyland corn are almost completely brown. The potato harvest is well under way as well in fields to the east of Wadena. Hay acreage is showing little yield aside from those in low lying areas, that are typically unreachable in a more wet season.

Surface waters in much of the region are near record lows and in some cases have stopped flowing.

While the area is far from out of the woods, more rain was forecasted for Wadena on Tuesday and Thursday - Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.