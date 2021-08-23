This hot summer that is nearing its end would be considered a cool summer by people across most of the southern United States. Since June 1, roughly one out of three days has been in the 90s. In most of the South, it is expected that somewhere between half and most of the days in summer will top 90 degrees. For example, in Dallas, a high temperature of 95 degrees is cooler than average during July and August.
Of course, these same southern people are unable to cope with a couple of weeks of weather below freezing or with snow that stays on the ground more than a few hours. We northerners cackle at Southerners unable to take two inches of snow or temperatures below 20 degrees, but they must be reeling at our social media posts heralding our near-record 30 days in the 90s. Bad weather is relative.