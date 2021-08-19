0
Announcements
Search
Menu
Topics
News
Weather
Crime & Courts
Sports
Obituaries
Health
Business
Education
More
Less
Lifestyle
National
Government & Politics
Derek Chauvin Trial
Our News Network
Brainerd
Duluth
Fargo-Moorhead
Grand Forks
Rochester
Willmar
More…
Special Interests
Indigenous Impacts
NewsMD
Northland Outdoors
Podcasts
The Vault
Agweek
The Rink Live
Opinion
Columns
Letters
Editorials
Cartoons
Community Interests
Entertainment
Milestones
Community
Comics
Games
Legal Notices
Listings
Motors
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
E-Paper
Benefits
Log in
Account
Account
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Trending Articles
Wellness
Health Fusion: 2 Dental Tips for kids
Small Business
Westside Sports no longer an Arctic Cat machine dealer
Agriculture
Bankruptcy judge allows farmers to sell undelivered grain in Pipeline Foods debacle
NewsMD
Wadena, Todd, Otter Tail counties remain at low vaccination rate
Weather
The heat of summer is fading
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns at the end of summer.
Written By:
John Wheeler
|
9:05 am, Aug. 19, 2021
×
Wx Graphic
Related Topics
WEEKLY WEATHER VIDEO
5 AFTER 5
Suggested Articles
Weather
This week's WDAY gallery of weather photos
Weather
WeatherTalk: Rainless streak might not represent drought's severity
Weather
WeatherTalk: Drought in the American Southwest is getting real
Weather
WeatherTalk: Arctic Ocean has been frozen 2.7 million years
Weather
WeatherTalk: Air temperature must be measured in the shade