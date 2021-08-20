Cooler weather has arrived, and it appears to be ready to linger a while. Although September can still deliver a few hot days and usually does, it is clear that the worst of the hot and dry summer of 2021 is behind us. Ideally, fall will bring several wet systems to recharge soil moisture and water reserves. However, weather is not always ideal. If the drought continues into the winter season, it will matter less. Water needs are far lower during winter as plant life goes dormant in the freezing weather.