The official gauge at Hector Airport on the north side of Fargo has not detected measurable rainfall since 0.03 inches fell back on July 24. This is a period of 27 days and is now the second-longest streak of days without measurable rain contained within the period from April 15 through August 31. This period was chosen with agriculture in mind as this is when dry weather is most likely to damage crops.

Interestingly, the search turned out to be based on a false premise. The longest streak was 29 days in 2007. That record streak and many others of 21 days or more happened during summers which were not particularly dry. The region's most notorious droughts in history — including 1910, 1934, 1936, 1976 and 1988 — were peppered with 0.01-inch and 0.02-inch rains which offered no advantage to crops but managed to spoil the streak. The data search turned out to be an interesting but relatively useless effort.