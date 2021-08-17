The American Southwest has a water problem. The Colorado River basin is the main source for water across the American Southwest, and according to the Bureau of Reclamation, total Colorado River water storage is only at 40% of capacity, down about 50% from last year. Several years of drought across the central and southern Rockies have been so severe that reservoirs on the Colorado, including Lake Powell, Lake Mead and Lake Havasu, are simply drying up.

Water stored in these giant reservoirs is the primary source of water for southern California, the Phoenix area and Las Vegas, not to mention much of the irrigated agriculture throughout the Southwest, which includes much of the nation's winter vegetable crop. The Bureau of Reclamation, which is responsible for most of these impoundment systems, will significantly cut the water available to Arizona farmers next year, with additional cuts coming to all of the Southwest if the drought situation does not improve.