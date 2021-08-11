It seems simple enough to hold a thermometer out in the sun in order to get the temperature “in the sun,” but this is fundamentally wrong. Air is not heated up very much by sunlight. Air warms up in sunlight mainly because the sun’s rays heat the ground and that heat rises up into the air via convection. A thermometer bulb in the sun will heat up dramatically past the ambient air temperature because it is a solid object and is warmed directly by the sun’s rays.