It seems simple enough to hold a thermometer out in the sun in order to get the temperature “in the sun,” but this is fundamentally wrong. Air is not heated up very much by sunlight. Air warms up in sunlight mainly because the sun’s rays heat the ground and that heat rises up into the air via convection. A thermometer bulb in the sun will heat up dramatically past the ambient air temperature because it is a solid object and is warmed directly by the sun’s rays.
Think of how hot a metal car hood becomes relative to the air on a sunny day. Air temperature can only be measured in the shade. If you want to measure the temperature of an athletic field, then you have to stick a thermometer into the ground and out of the sun. A thermometer in the sun is only measuring the temperature of the thermometer bulb and is not representative of the air at all.