In Fargo, this summer produced six consecutive days with a temperature of at least 90 degrees ending June 7 and then a seven day stretch ending July 28. Both of these are in the top ten longest such streaks. Since 1881, there have been only 20 instances where the high temperature has been at or above 90 degrees for six consecutive days or longer. Our two warmest summers on record, 1988 and 1936, each recorded two such six-day periods in the 90s.
The most brutal heat wave recorded in this area was back in 1936 when 15 consecutive days of 90 degree temperatures occurred with eight of those days exceeding 100 degrees. In Grand Forks, the longest streak was 14 days also in 1936. The record for consecutive 90 degree days for Miami is 44 days for Dallas, it is 101 days; and for Phoenix, the record is 156 days.