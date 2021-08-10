The Dixie fire, still burning out of control in the mountains northeast of Sacramento, Calif., has now burned almost 500,000 acres and is still only 20% contained. Half a million acres, for perspective, translates to something around 780 square miles, which is about the size of Ransom County in southeastern North Dakota. Another way to clarify the size of this burned area would be to imagine a square roughly 28 miles on each side.