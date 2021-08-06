The official rain gauge for Death Valley, California, measured 1.45 inches of rain this past July. This is the most rain on record in any July month. The average annual rainfall at this sensor is 1.97 inches, so any month with more than one inch of rain is rare. The rain fell in three separate thunderstorms. The first happened overnight July 18-19, on a day with a high temperature of 119 degrees. Most of this 0.32 inches of rain fell with the temperature still in the 100s.