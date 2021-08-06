The official rain gauge for Death Valley, California, measured 1.45 inches of rain this past July. This is the most rain on record in any July month. The average annual rainfall at this sensor is 1.97 inches, so any month with more than one inch of rain is rare. The rain fell in three separate thunderstorms. The first happened overnight July 18-19, on a day with a high temperature of 119 degrees. Most of this 0.32 inches of rain fell with the temperature still in the 100s.
Another storm delivered 0.62 inches on July 26, a relatively cool day with a high of just 101 degrees with the rain cooling things off to 78 degrees. The third storm produced 0.51 inches of rain on July 30, a day with a high of 109 degrees and a low of 80. Earlier in the month, Death Valley recorded eleven consecutive days with high temperatures of at least 120, including July 9 when the high was 130 and the low was 104.