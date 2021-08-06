Smoke from forest fires to our north in Canada or to our west in the Rockies or even farther west have delivered heavy smoke to our area before. Usually the result is milky-colored skies and a brilliant orange sun and moon. This summer, there has been an extraordinary number of days with particularly bad air in the lower atmosphere, affecting the air we breathe. The reason for all the low-level smoke this year is twofold: many fires are relatively nearby in southern Canada, and weather patterns have often blown that smoke here and then trapped that smoke near the ground.

Thick concentrations of very small smoke particulates can be a health hazard, particularly to those with unhealthy cardiovascular systems. The Air Quality Index is a tool for determining how many of these tiny particulates are in our air, and this information is available at airnow.gov.

The smoke will likely continue to be a problem into the fall.