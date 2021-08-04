Early August, more or less, usually brings out the first bright colors of the fall. Sumac is already showing off its redness in patches of savannah and in highway ditches. A few of the early maples will soon follow if they haven't already. The drought has put many of these hardwoods into a stressful state, which will cause some to turn color early. If we start getting regular rain soon, there is still a chance for a brilliant fall. However, it is more than likely that the dry weather will continue.