For a lot of us Northerners, the separation between a summer day that is mild and one that is hot happens somewhere around 80 degrees. For Fargo, the average number of days 80 degrees and above during June and July is 35 days, leaving 26 days below 80. This summer, there were 53 days 80 and above and just eight days cooler than 80. For Grand Forks, the average is 31 days 80 and above and 30 cooler. This summer, there have been 53 days 80 and above and eight cooler.