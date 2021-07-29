The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for nearly all of Minnesota, with the exception of the North Shore.

The alert is in effect until 3 p.m. Friday, July 30. The air quality alert began at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Northerly winds behind a cold front will bring smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba into Minnesota, the pollution control agency said in a news release. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Canadian border and midmorning Thursday in central and southern Minnesota.

Smoke will remain over the area into Friday. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Orange Air Quality Index category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, the release stated. Fine particle levels will begin to improve Friday morning as southerly winds start moving the smoke out of the state. By Friday afternoon, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.

People who are more likely to be affected when fine particle pollution reaches an unhealthy level include:

Those with asthma or other breathing conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease;

People who have heart disease or high blood pressure;

Children and older adults;

Those doing heavy, physical activity outdoors, such playing sports or working, especially for extended periods.

Air pollution can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the state agency reported. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing or fatigue. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms, should use an inhaler as directed and contact a health care provider.

The pollution control agency recommends the following precautions:

Take it easy and listen to your body,

Limit, change, or postpone physical activity,

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires,

Those who have asthma, or other breathing conditions, should be sure to have an relief/rescue inhaler with them;

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan.

The main source of fine particle pollution is any activity that uses fuel. Conserving energy and buying clean, renewable energy are great lifestyle choices to help reduce overall pollution, the pollution control agency stated.

Pollution reduction tips include:

Reduce vehicle trips,

Use public transport or carpool when possible,

Postpone use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment on air alert days. Use battery or manual equipment instead,

Avoid backyard fires.