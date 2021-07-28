The Wadena Fire Department was dispatched at 4:31 a.m. to a report of house that was struck by lighting in the 1600 block of Southbrook Dr SW, within the City of Wadena. Fire personnel arrived and determined the home was struck by lightning on a satellite dish and had traveled into the house causing damage to electrical system in areas and minor damage to an exterior door and sheet rocking, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.

Firefighters did not find any fire. Public utilities were dispatched as an abundance of caution and homeowner was advised to contact an electrician. The fire department was assisted by the Wadena Police Department and City of Wadena Public Utilities.

The Wadena Fire Department reminds people that if your house gets struck by lighting to call 911 right away so fire personnel can look for possible fire.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast again today as the heat index is expected to reach nearly 100, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.