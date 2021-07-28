One of the challenges presented to weather forecasters in the summer is when the temperature from around 5,000 to 10,000 feet above the ground is very warm. This can lead to a condition meteorologists call a “cap.” The key ingredient to any thunderstorm is a rising column of air called a thermal. This column of air rises because a combination of heat and humidity makes it lighter than the rest of the air. As it rises rapidly, it cools, and the humidity condenses into lots of heavy raindrops.