July and August are the two least windy months of the year in our region. July gets the nod for the least windy, but just barely. This time of year, from mid-July through mid-August, is the least windy part of the two least windy months. Even in the almost perpetually windy Red River Valley, average wind speeds in this time frame are around nine miles per hour.
Contradictorily, many of the highest recorded wind speed measurements have occurred precisely during this least windy time of year. Severe thunderstorms producing damaging straight-line winds are actually more common during July and August. However, these most often occur in five-minute bursts that have little effect on the daily average wind speed.