The high temperature in Bismarck last Friday was 98 degrees. This ended a streak of six consecutive days in which the official high temperature for North Dakota's capital city was in the 100s. This is the second-longest streak of consecutive triple digit temperature days in Bismarck, behind the eight straight days in July of 1936. There were a total of fourteen 100-degree days in the summer of 1936 in Bismarck, including 110 degrees on July 16 and 113 degrees on July 6.