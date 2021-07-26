The high temperature in Bismarck last Friday was 98 degrees. This ended a streak of six consecutive days in which the official high temperature for North Dakota's capital city was in the 100s. This is the second-longest streak of consecutive triple digit temperature days in Bismarck, behind the eight straight days in July of 1936. There were a total of fourteen 100-degree days in the summer of 1936 in Bismarck, including 110 degrees on July 16 and 113 degrees on July 6.
The North Dakota state record high temperature was set that same day; July 6, 1936, in Steele, at 121 degrees. Remarkably, the North Dakota state record low temperature had been set just five months before on February 15, when a temperature of -60 degrees was measured at Parshall.