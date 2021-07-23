Drought can be devastating for people involved in agribusiness. Casual, thoughtless statements suggesting that the "government will bail them all out" are made by people not involved in agribusiness. At every level, the business of farming is based on buying all the seeds, tools, etc. on credit before the season with the hope that there will be profit at the end of the season after the debts are paid. Prices of everything along the line are unstable and unpredictable, making it even more difficult to keep to a financial plan.