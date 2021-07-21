ST. PAUL — A haze of wildfire smoke originating in Canada blanketed much of Minnesota Wednesday, July 21, spurring state and federal regulators to issue safety advisories and tips.

Smoke and particulate matter carried by northerly winds from fires in Manitoba and Ontario are affecting air quality in northern, central and southeast Minnesota. The smoke is expected to persist to some degree until early Thursday, July 22.

By late Wednesday, July 21, air quality in the state was poorest in the Twin Cities metro area.

"By (Thursday) afternoon, we expect that all the heavy smoke, at least, will be out of the state," said David Brown, of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Risk Evaluation & Air Modeling Unit.

Smoke from Canada crossed the border into Minnesota at a time when the state is dealing with conditions of its own that are ripe for wildfires. Much of the state is under a drought watch.

Air quality was worse overall on Tuesday, July 21, according to Brown, and was poorest in the Red River Valley in particular. A heavy smoke hanging over the Brainerd and Bemidji areas moved west to the valley overnight.

Photos of the smoky, hazy week in Minnesota:

Motorists drive through heavy smoke Tuesday, July 20, 2021, on a county road north of Brainerd. Smoke from Canadian wildfire mixed with the cool morning air to create hazy conditions in central Minnesota. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Motorists drive through heavy smoke Tuesday, July 20, 2021, on a county road north of Brainerd. Smoke from Canadian wildfire mixed with the cool morning air to create hazy conditions in central Minnesota.
Motorists travel through heavy smoke along Legionville Road north of Brainerd Tuesday, July 20. 2021. Northwest winds pushed the smoke from the Canadian wildfires into the Brainerd area Tuesday morning. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Motorists travel through heavy smoke along Legionville Road north of Brainerd Tuesday, July 20. 2021. Northwest winds pushed the smoke from the Canadian wildfires into the Brainerd area Tuesday morning.
Traffic moves along I-94 in smoky weather conditions on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. David Samson / The Forum
Traffic moves along I-94 in smoky weather conditions on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Smoky skies blanket a wheat and corn field west of Fargo on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. David Samson / The Forum
Smoky skies blanket a wheat and corn field west of Fargo on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Traffic moves along I-94 in smoky weather conditions on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. David Samson / The Forum
Traffic moves along I-94 in smoky weather conditions on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Haze in Bemidji, Minn., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Annalise Brought / Bemidji Pioneer)
Haze in Bemidji, Minn., Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Smoky haze from Canadian forest fires obscures the sunset over Lake Superior on Monday, July 12, at Isle Royale National Park. (Photo/ Brad Dokken, Grand Forks Herald)
Smoky haze from Canadian forest fires obscures the sunset over Lake Superior on Monday, July 12, at Isle Royale National Park.
Haze in Bemidji, Minn., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Annalise Brought / Bemidji Pioneer)
Haze in Bemidji, Minn., Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
This lookout on the Historic Bayfield Road Hiking Trail, where haze from Canadian wildfires could be seen Sunday, July 18, 2021, is located at one of the highest points in the river valley, according to the Brule River State Forest Headquarters. (Katie Rohman / krohman@duluthnews.com)
This lookout on the Historic Bayfield Road Hiking Trail, where haze from Canadian wildfires could be seen Sunday, July 18, 2021, is located at one of the highest points in the river valley, according to the Brule River State Forest Headquarters.
The smoky haze from wildfires in Canada was at its thickest and smelliest Tuesday over the normally more scenic Park Rapids skyline. (Robin Fish/Enterprise, July 20, 2021)
The smoky haze from wildfires in Canada was at its thickest and smelliest Tuesday over the normally more scenic Park Rapids skyline.
The smoke in Duluth Tuesday morning, July 20, from wildfires in Canada. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for much of northern Minnesota. (Dan Kraker / MPR News)
The smoke in Duluth Tuesday morning, July 20, from wildfires in Canada. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for much of northern Minnesota.
Cloaked in smoke, a family fishes from a pontoon on Mission Lake Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is moving through central Minnesota, creating an eerie look to the lakes area and prompting an air quality alert from the state. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Cloaked in smoke, a family fishes from a pontoon on Mission Lake Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is moving through central Minnesota, creating an eerie look to the lakes area and prompting an air quality alert from the state.
A red sunset is seen on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, near Saint Mary’s Park in Rochester. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northern, central, and southeast Minnesota, effective Tuesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 22, at 6 a.m. Heavy smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border has caused hazy skies throughout our region. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
A red sunset is seen on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, near Saint Mary's Park in Rochester. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northern, central, and southeast Minnesota, effective Tuesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 22, at 6 a.m. Heavy smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border has caused hazy skies throughout our region.
A hazy Rochester skyline is seen from County Road 1 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Rochester. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northern, central, and southeast Minnesota, effective Tuesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 22, at 6 a.m. Heavy smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border has caused hazy skies throughout our region. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
A hazy Rochester skyline is seen from County Road 1 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Rochester. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northern, central, and southeast Minnesota, effective Tuesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 22, at 6 a.m. Heavy smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border has caused hazy skies throughout our region.

By late Wednesday, a swath of Minnesota spanning its southwest and northwest corners was still affected by a haze that the MPCA rated as "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The agency had earlier cautioned children and older adults as well as for those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease or high blood pressure to limit their time outdoors.

That fires elsewhere are affecting Minnesotans is not unusual, according to Jesse Berman, a University of Minnesota environmental epidemiologist and assistant professor.

"It only makes a difference in those particles getting pushed down to the surface, and then it can be harmful for human health, especially in terms of respiratory and cardiovascular related issues," Berman said in an interview. "And that's what we're seeing right now."

ALERT: Air quality alert in effect for much of Minnesota through Thursday

According to Brown, this particular air quality event set records. Particulate matter in the air was so dense over the Red Lake Indian Reservation and surrounding area on Tuesday, he said, that the MPCA recorded a one-hour concentration there of "397 micrograms per cubic meter."

"And for comparison, the health standard over a 24-hour period is 35 1/2," he said.

Aside from those with underlying medical conditions, Berman said even "a healthy young adult might experience a tickle in the back of the throat" or feel as though they cannot catch their breath, "and that's going to be from the effects of air pollution exposure."

He said to window fans should be avoided in light of current conditions but that consumer-grade air conditioner units have the filtering capacity for safe use.

Regularly updated air quality information is posted regularly at the pollution control agency website. Conditions in Minnesota and elsewhere in the U.S. can also be monitored online at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Forest Service's AirNow web tool.

"The updated map provides additional tools to help communities near the front lines better understand their risks from wildfire smoke and the actions they can take to protect their health during wildfire events," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said of the tool in a recent news release.

Air travel in the Upper Midwest, meanwhile, does not appear to be impacted by the air quality event. A Federal Aviation Administration webpage showed airports in the region reporting arrival and departure delays of 15 minutes or less by late Wednesday.